Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.
Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $189.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $189.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
