Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $205,363.20 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 10,752 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $205,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 283,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 8th, Felix The sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $50.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $379,180,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

