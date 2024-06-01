Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 20,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.40. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

