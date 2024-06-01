United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Raised to $69.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
United States Cellular Stock Performance
USM opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of United States Cellular
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Cellular
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.