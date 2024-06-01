United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Raised to $69.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

USM opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

United States Cellular Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,592,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

