United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.68

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $7.25. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 7,201 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,059,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,317. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $127,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

