United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,887,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.58 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.