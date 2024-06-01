United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHGWW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. United Homes Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.