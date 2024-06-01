Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 49.5% in May

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,800 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 575,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 187,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,883. The company has a market cap of $33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.72. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,594,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,984,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

UNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNCY

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.