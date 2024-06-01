UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.