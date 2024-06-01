UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

UiPath stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440 in the last three months. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

