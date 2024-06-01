UFP Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

