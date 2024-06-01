UBS Group Trims BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price to $47.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.62.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

