Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.14 and last traded at $64.71. 3,550,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,060,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

