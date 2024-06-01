U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the April 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USEG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,782. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

