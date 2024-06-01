U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $44,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,153,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

