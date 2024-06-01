TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TScan Therapeutics were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

TScan Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 215,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,324. The stock has a market cap of $451.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.91. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

