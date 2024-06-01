Truist Financial Cuts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $34.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $941.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $49.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4624 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

