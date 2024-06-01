Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.68

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.68 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.74). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.73), with a volume of 33,671 shares changing hands.

Tribal Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.76.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

