Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Purchases $253,500.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) Director James T. Treace acquired 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $253,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,089,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,465.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of TMCI opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Treace Medical Concepts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMCI. Truist Financial cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,239 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 584,539 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 85.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,959 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 146.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

