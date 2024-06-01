Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TBMC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBMC. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 462,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 223,704 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 219,651 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 394,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,380 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 95.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 259,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 126,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

