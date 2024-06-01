Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,829,000 after purchasing an additional 189,706 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. 6,780,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

