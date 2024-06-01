Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 67.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter.

IJUL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 9,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,866. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

