Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,980 Shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 18.69% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF alerts:

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LOUP traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.