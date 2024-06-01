Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 70,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 282,945 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,421 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

