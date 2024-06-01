Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSTL. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 219,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

DSTL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 80,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,763. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.