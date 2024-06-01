Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 65.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 53.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.09. 2,175,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,204. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

