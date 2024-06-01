Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 25,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,840,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,710,000 after buying an additional 2,336,209 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 56,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 78,290,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

