Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $4,684,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period.

EJAN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 7,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

