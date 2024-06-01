Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 22,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,018. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $351.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 78.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GHI. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

