Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $812,644,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,635,000 after buying an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,154,000 after buying an additional 1,417,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $95,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

