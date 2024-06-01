Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $15.10 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 319.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,347 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CALF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.63. 1,060,604 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

