Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22,505.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.52. 8,762,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,788. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

