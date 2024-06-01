Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $8.04 on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,095,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

