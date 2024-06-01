Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

XSD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.83. 27,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.85. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $250.76.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

