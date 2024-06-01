Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 868.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,691 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,517,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 377,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,004,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. 601,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,626. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

