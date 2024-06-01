Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in May

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Stock Performance
Shares of TOTTF opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Toyo Tire has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $17.97.
Toyo Tire Company Profile
