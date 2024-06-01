Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in May

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Shares of TOTTF opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Toyo Tire has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Get Toyo Tire alerts:

Toyo Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.