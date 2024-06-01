TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 652,300 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TOP Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 51,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,010. TOP Financial Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

