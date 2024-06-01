Toncoin (TON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $124.30 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.29 or 0.00009293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion and approximately $124.30 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,704.73 or 1.00013815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00114602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,164,314 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,151,304.275012 with 2,412,320,322.6492333 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.27764855 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 382 active market(s) with $139,072,714.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.