Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE TOST opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $34,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,010 shares of company stock worth $6,001,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Toast by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Toast by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

