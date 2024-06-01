TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $38,500.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $69,500.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00.

Shares of TMC stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TMC the metals by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

