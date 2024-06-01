TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Anthony O’sullivan Sells 25,000 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 821,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TMC the metals alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $74,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $37,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00.

TMC the metals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on TMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.