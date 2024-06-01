Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0348 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $348.22 million and $5.14 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011264 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,710.69 or 0.99958592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00116101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03495438 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,295,370.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.