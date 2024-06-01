Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.34

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$206.34 and traded as high as C$235.08. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$231.85, with a volume of 261,091 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$183.33.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$219.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$206.87.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Insiders have sold 5,495 shares of company stock valued at $867,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.