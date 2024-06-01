Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $617.77 million and $7.88 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00053329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,565,925,328 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

