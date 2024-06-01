Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $617.29 million and $6.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00053177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,566,326,847 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

