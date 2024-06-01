Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $620.00 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $620.00 million and $5.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00052908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,566,866,551 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

