ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

Shares of THMO stock remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Friday. 18,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,597. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 153.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,030.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Free Report ) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.62% of ThermoGenesis worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

