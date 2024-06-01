ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ThermoGenesis Stock Performance
Shares of THMO stock remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Friday. 18,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,597. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.
ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 153.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,030.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ThermoGenesis Company Profile
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
