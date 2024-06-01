Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 201,104 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 163,951 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 325,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 306,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,164 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.