Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,068,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

TSOI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

