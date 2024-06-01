The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,290.00

Shares of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,290 ($16.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.48). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.48), with a volume of 8,065 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,290 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,290. The firm has a market capitalization of £596.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.67.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

